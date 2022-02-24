TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

