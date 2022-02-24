TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

