TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,148,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

