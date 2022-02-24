Traders Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,344,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

