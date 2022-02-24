Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

COOK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 758,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.