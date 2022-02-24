Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,457,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

