TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.92.

TRU stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

