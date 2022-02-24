TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,882. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

