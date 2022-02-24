Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,698 shares of company stock worth $26,197,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $17.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.38. 3,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.90. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

