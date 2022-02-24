Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. 13,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,632. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

