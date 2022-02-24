Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Cass Information Systems worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

