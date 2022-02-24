Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.60. 3,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,648. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

