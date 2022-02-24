Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 39,959 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,959 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.35. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,646. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

