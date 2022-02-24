Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Trex by 21.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

TREX traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.11. 3,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,276. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

