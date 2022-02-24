Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 20529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

