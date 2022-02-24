Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TMQ traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. 82,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,008. The company has a market cap of C$168.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

