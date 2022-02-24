Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 15,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

