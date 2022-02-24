Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 15,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
