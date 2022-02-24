TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

