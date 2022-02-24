Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Tronox has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

TROX stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tronox by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

