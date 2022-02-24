TrueFi (TRU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.05 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $83.17 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00109339 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

