Truist Financial Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,796.13.

Booking stock opened at $2,245.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

