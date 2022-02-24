Truist Financial Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 1,082,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in eBay by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

