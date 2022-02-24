Truist Financial Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $24.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

