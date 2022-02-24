Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE AHH opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.