Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $500,000 Holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Codex DNA worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $15,727,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $12,986,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $9,350,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $5,157,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

