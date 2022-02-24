Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $585,000 Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $300.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

