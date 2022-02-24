Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banner by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

