Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 337,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $17.36 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

