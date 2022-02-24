Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 114,581 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,581 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JD.com were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

