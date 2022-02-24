Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

