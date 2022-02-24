Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.48

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

