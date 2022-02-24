Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,405. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

