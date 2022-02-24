Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $84,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

MPLN stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

