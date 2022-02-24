Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 4,442 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $151.79.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.
TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.