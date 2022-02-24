Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 4,442 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $151.79.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.