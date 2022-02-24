Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 1,280 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $19,046.04.

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $151.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

