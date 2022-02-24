Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,898,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

