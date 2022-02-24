Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

