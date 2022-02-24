Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 128,200 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.85% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

