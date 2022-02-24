Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 81,600 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.