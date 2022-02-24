Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 55,900 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $128.70 and a 52 week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

