Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,154,009 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,154,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,068,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,637 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

