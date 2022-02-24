Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.41 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,302 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.80% of A10 Networks worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 196,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.