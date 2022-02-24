Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,412,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.