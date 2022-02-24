Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Ranpak worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 518.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 686,460 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $15,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -315.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Ranpak (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.