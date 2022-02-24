Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.