Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $124,000 in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

PLIN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

