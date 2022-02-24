Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RenovoRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNXT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. RenovoRx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

