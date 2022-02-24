U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $4.11. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,719,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,125. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

