U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.79. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.