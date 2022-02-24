UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $53,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.